To Means TV, the world's first post-capitalist, cooperatively run streaming service.

Call Me Intern
4/16/20 - Bernie Endorses Biden, Layoffs, Jackie Fielder
The Writer With No Hands
Thought Slime
Mexie
Last Days of Chinatown
Struggle
Office Apocalypse

PRESS

Teen Vogue

"The duo behind Means of Production, which put together AOC’s viral smash hit campaign ad last year, is busy building a streaming platform service. They hope to bring to the world what they call a Netflix for the 99%."
The Intercept

"They think that the corporate dominance of the entertainment space leaves captivating worker-centric stories untold, and that Means TV can fill the void."
Fox News

"They want to abolish capitalism and private property entirely. This is a fringe movement but they have a lot of power among the young and energized. Some of them are even Communists!"

Watch Means TV from anywhere

TV | Watch Means TV from anywhere
iPad | Watch Means TV from anywhere
Macbook | Watch Means TV from anywhere
iPhone | Watch Means TV from anywhere
AppleTV | Watch Means TV from anywhere RokuTV | Watch Means TV from anywhere

